Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.36 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

