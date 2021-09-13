Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 973 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Model N were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.