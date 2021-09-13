Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. 946,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.