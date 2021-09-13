Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 313,930 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313,930 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 231,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

