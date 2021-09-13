Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,120. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,030 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

