Arcblock Price Reaches $0.16 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and $7.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00151891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00042799 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

