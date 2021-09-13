Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 560,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 115,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

