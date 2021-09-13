Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,469,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,788. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

