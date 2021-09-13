Analyzing IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get IHS Markit alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IHS Markit and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40 Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.99%. Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.51%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.23 $870.70 million $2.32 52.08 Yalla Group $134.93 million 10.20 $3.21 million ($0.02) -478.00

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19% Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.