Analyzing IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IHS Markit and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IHS Markit
|0
|6
|4
|0
|2.40
|Yalla Group
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares IHS Markit and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IHS Markit
|$4.29 billion
|11.23
|$870.70 million
|$2.32
|52.08
|Yalla Group
|$134.93 million
|10.20
|$3.21 million
|($0.02)
|-478.00
IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares IHS Markit and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IHS Markit
|13.89%
|11.69%
|6.19%
|Yalla Group
|7.25%
|5.94%
|5.40%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
88.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
IHS Markit beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
