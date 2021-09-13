Analyzing Destination XL Group (DXLG) & Its Rivals

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS: DXLG) is one of 15 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Destination XL Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Destination XL Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 4.84% 137.94% 4.72% Destination XL Group Competitors 5.86% 41.73% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $318.95 million -$64.54 million -9.39 Destination XL Group Competitors $6.29 billion -$125.07 million 57.25

Destination XL Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Destination XL Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 428 2348 2308 44 2.38

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Destination XL Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Destination XL Group competitors beat Destination XL Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets. It operates through the Stores, and Direct Businesses segments. The company was founded by Calvin Margolis and Stanley I. Berger in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

