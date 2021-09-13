Analysts Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) PT at $39.45

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $44.15 on Friday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 246.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

