Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.17

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

