Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $296.61

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.97. The stock had a trading volume of 893,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.54. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

