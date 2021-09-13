Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Celsius also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Celsius stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 128.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.