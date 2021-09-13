Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

CBOE stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 466,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

