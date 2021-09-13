Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $967.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

