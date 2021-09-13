Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. 794,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,144. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.