Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen posted earnings per share of $3.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. 13,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,653. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $23,789,772. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

