Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.