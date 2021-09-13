Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Aegis upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,951. The company has a market capitalization of $814.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

