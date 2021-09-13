Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. 268,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

