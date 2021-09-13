AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.64. 223,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

