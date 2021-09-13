Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 612 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 25.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The ODP’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

