Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

