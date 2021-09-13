Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.