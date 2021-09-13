Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

SHO stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

