Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,753 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ OM opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

