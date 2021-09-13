Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $199,000 Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,922,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144,632 shares of company stock worth $103,307,583 in the last quarter.

NYSE CRC opened at $39.33 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

