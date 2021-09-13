Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $194,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $62.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

