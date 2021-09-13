American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

