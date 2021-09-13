American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 158,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,631,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after acquiring an additional 136,706 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 117,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

VZ opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

