American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $55.73 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

