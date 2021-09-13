American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Suzano comprises approximately 1.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 7,189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

