American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 77,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in NRG Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 144.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.