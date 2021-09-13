American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.15 on Monday, hitting $298.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.