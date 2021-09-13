American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

AMSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. 169,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,403. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $389.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

