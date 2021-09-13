American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,332 shares of company stock worth $1,766,034. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 144,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,611. The stock has a market cap of $820.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

