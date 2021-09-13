American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 358,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 529,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

