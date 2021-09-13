American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $643.52. 76,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $306.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

