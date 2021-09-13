American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

