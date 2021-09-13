American Money Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $329,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day moving average of $442.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock worth $37,157,679 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

