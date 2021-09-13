American Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REGL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,342 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48.

