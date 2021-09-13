American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.00. 151,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

