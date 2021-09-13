American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $131.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

