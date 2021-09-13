American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

