American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 71,291 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

