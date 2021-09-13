American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,845,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.
ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
