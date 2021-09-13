American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,417,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $215.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.99 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

