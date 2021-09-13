American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 107,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

