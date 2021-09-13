American Century Companies Inc. Buys 19,001 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $14,831,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

